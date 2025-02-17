CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $56.22 Million Holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR)

CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR – Free Report) by 21.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,111,398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 551,936 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc owned about 1.67% of Osisko Gold Royalties worth $56,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of OR. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in Osisko Gold Royalties in the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Osisko Gold Royalties during the third quarter worth about $187,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Osisko Gold Royalties by 32.1% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 2,584 shares in the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Osisko Gold Royalties during the fourth quarter worth about $244,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Osisko Gold Royalties during the third quarter worth about $286,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.52% of the company’s stock.

Osisko Gold Royalties Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of OR stock opened at $19.68 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.71. Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd has a one year low of $12.77 and a one year high of $21.29. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on OR. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. TD Securities cut Osisko Gold Royalties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, TD Cowen cut Osisko Gold Royalties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th.

Osisko Gold Royalties Company Profile

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on offtake; royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company’s primary asset is a 3-5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic complex located in Canada.

