Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) Shares Acquired by NTV Asset Management LLC

NTV Asset Management LLC grew its position in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 51.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 77,269 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,414 shares during the period. NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cameco were worth $3,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cameco by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 15,587 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cameco by 129.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 614,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,569,000 after purchasing an additional 346,869 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cameco during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Cameco by 192.7% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cameco during the 4th quarter worth about $2,358,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

CCJ opened at $47.22 on Monday. Cameco Co. has a twelve month low of $35.43 and a twelve month high of $62.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.55. The company has a market cap of $20.56 billion, a PE ratio of 248.56 and a beta of 0.94.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

