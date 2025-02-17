Conroy Gold and Natural Resources (LON:CGNR) Trading 17.4% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Conroy Gold and Natural Resources plc (LON:CGNR – Get Free Report) traded up 17.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 2.74 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.70 ($0.03). 1,857,533 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 580% from the average session volume of 273,094 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.30 ($0.03).

Conroy Gold and Natural Resources Trading Up 17.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.42, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 4.67. The stock has a market cap of £1.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 1.19.

About Conroy Gold and Natural Resources

Conroy Gold and Natural Resources plc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Ireland and Finland. The company primarily explores for gold, lead, antimony, and zinc deposits. It focuses on the Longford-Down Massif region for its exploration activities. The company was formerly known as Conroy Diamonds and Gold Plc and changed its name to Conroy Gold and Natural Resources plc in January 2011.

