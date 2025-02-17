Sierra Ocean LLC Makes New Investment in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW)

Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSEW. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Rock Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Longview Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $217,000.
Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Stock Performance
GSEW stock opened at $80.45 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.94. The stock has a market cap of $780.32 million, a P/E ratio of 21.36 and a beta of 0.93.
Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Increases Dividend
Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Company Profile
The Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSEW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US large-cap stocks. GSEW was launched on Sep 12, 2017 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- Symbotic Shares Down 37%—Is It Time for Bravery or Caution?
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- High-Yield Healthcare: 3 Stocks With Strong Dividends
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- Beyond the Bargain Bin: 3 Stocks Leading Discount Retail
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSEW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.