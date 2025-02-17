Sierra Ocean LLC Makes New Investment in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW)

Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSEW. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Rock Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Longview Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $217,000.

Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Stock Performance

GSEW stock opened at $80.45 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.94. The stock has a market cap of $780.32 million, a P/E ratio of 21.36 and a beta of 0.93.

Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Increases Dividend

Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a $0.398 dividend. This is an increase from Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF’s previous dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

The Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSEW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US large-cap stocks. GSEW was launched on Sep 12, 2017 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

