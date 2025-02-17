Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,850 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $1,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 193.3% in the 4th quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 871 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $68,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 949 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $73,000. Institutional investors own 96.95% of the company’s stock.
SS&C Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ SSNC opened at $88.66 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.64. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.63 and a 12 month high of $89.25. The stock has a market cap of $21.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.55 and a beta of 1.38.
SS&C Technologies Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 2nd. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SSNC. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $94.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SS&C Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.50.
Read Our Latest Report on SS&C Technologies
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, SVP Jason Douglas White sold 69,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.07, for a total transaction of $5,317,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $494,172.84. This represents a 91.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William C. Stone sold 132,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.85, for a total transaction of $10,197,995.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,837,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,446,744,613.10. This represents a 0.42 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 449,000 shares of company stock worth $34,461,478. Company insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.
SS&C Technologies Profile
SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.
