Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,850 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $1,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 193.3% in the 4th quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 871 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $68,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 949 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $73,000. Institutional investors own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

SS&C Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SSNC opened at $88.66 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.64. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.63 and a 12 month high of $89.25. The stock has a market cap of $21.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.55 and a beta of 1.38.

SS&C Technologies Dividend Announcement

SS&C Technologies ( NASDAQ:SSNC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 18.30%. As a group, analysts predict that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 2nd. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SSNC. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $94.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SS&C Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.50.

Read Our Latest Report on SS&C Technologies

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Jason Douglas White sold 69,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.07, for a total transaction of $5,317,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $494,172.84. This represents a 91.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William C. Stone sold 132,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.85, for a total transaction of $10,197,995.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,837,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,446,744,613.10. This represents a 0.42 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 449,000 shares of company stock worth $34,461,478. Company insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

SS&C Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.