Short Interest in ASICS Co. (OTCMKTS:ASCCF) Increases By 16.7%

ASICS Co. (OTCMKTS:ASCCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,896,000 shares, an increase of 16.7% from the January 15th total of 2,481,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 28,960.0 days.

ASICS Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:ASCCF opened at $19.32 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.68 and its 200 day moving average is $17.78. ASICS has a 12 month low of $11.92 and a 12 month high of $61.10.

About ASICS

Featured Stories

ASICS Corporation manufactures and sells sporting goods in Japan, North America, Europe, China, Oceania, Southeast and South Asia, and internationally. It offers running shoes, apparel, and sports accessories and equipment. The company sells its products under the ASICS, ASICSTIGER, and Onitsuka Tiger brands through retail stores, as well as online.

