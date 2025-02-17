Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) Stake Cut by Baillie Gifford & Co.

Baillie Gifford & Co. cut its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,999,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 734,751 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned 1.82% of Norwegian Cruise Line worth $205,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 34.1% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 2.1% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 1.1% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 46,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Mount Lucas Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 2.4% during the third quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 22,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 1.2% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 44,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. 69.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Norwegian Cruise Line alerts:

Norwegian Cruise Line Price Performance

Shares of NCLH stock opened at $26.36 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.35, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $11.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 2.64. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a one year low of $14.69 and a one year high of $29.29.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Norwegian Cruise Line from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Norwegian Cruise Line from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $29.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Mizuho raised their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Argus raised Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.06.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Norwegian Cruise Line

About Norwegian Cruise Line

(Free Report)

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NCLH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.