Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS) Shares Acquired by Capital Performance Advisors LLP

Capital Performance Advisors LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 165,033 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,588 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF makes up approximately 3.4% of Capital Performance Advisors LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Capital Performance Advisors LLP owned approximately 0.10% of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF worth $10,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DFUS. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Principal Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 341.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $100,000.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFUS opened at $66.45 on Monday. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a one year low of $53.66 and a one year high of $66.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $65.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.12.

About Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

