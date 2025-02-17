NoviqTech Limited (ASX:NVQ) Insider Acquires A$10,366.00 in Stock

NoviqTech Limited (ASX:NVQ – Get Free Report) insider Fady (Freddy) Turk purchased 146,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.07 ($0.05) per share, for a total transaction of A$10,366.00 ($6,602.55).

Fady (Freddy) Turk also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 20th, Fady (Freddy) Turk acquired 85,000 shares of NoviqTech stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.12 ($0.08) per share, for a total transaction of A$10,200.00 ($6,496.82).

NoviqTech Stock Performance

About NoviqTech

Featured Stories

NoviqTech Limited develops and delivers carbon reporting and guarantee of origin software solutions in Australia and Europe. The company offers Carbon Central, a software as a service platform under the TYMLEZ brand that allows companies to monitor their carbon footprint, produce evidence for claiming carbon offsets, and generate guarantee of origin certificates for green fuels and resources.

