Ifrah Financial Services Inc. Lowers Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 249 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF comprises approximately 2.3% of Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $8,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VBR. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Eastern Bank purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Planning Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of VBR opened at $203.47 on Monday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $177.15 and a 1-year high of $219.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $202.96 and a 200 day moving average of $201.21.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.