What is Zacks Research’s Forecast for SMG FY2025 Earnings?

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research lifted their FY2025 EPS estimates for Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the basic materials company will earn $3.31 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.13. The consensus estimate for Scotts Miracle-Gro’s current full-year earnings is $3.40 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Scotts Miracle-Gro’s Q4 2025 earnings at ($1.81) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($1.20) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $4.52 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($1.52) EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at ($1.18) EPS and FY2027 earnings at $4.20 EPS.

SMG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Scotts Miracle-Gro has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.83.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:SMG opened at $62.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -130.92 and a beta of 1.74. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 52 week low of $56.01 and a 52 week high of $93.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $68.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.38.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.23) by $0.34. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a negative net margin of 0.67% and a negative return on equity of 51.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.45) earnings per share.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is -549.99%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO James Hagedorn sold 18,368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.68, for a total transaction of $1,390,090.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 87,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,616,399.68. This trade represents a 17.36 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Nathan Eric Baxter sold 11,359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.37, for a total transaction of $856,127.83. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 51,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,891,428.47. This trade represents a 18.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 218,164 shares of company stock worth $15,789,544. Company insiders own 25.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 4th quarter worth approximately $273,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 126,436 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,388,000 after acquiring an additional 24,105 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,128,000. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 94.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,613 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares during the period. 74.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The company provides lawn care products, comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, and other durable products, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; and gardening and landscape products, which include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes, garden soils, mulches and ground cover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and live goods and seeding solutions.

