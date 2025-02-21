Q1 Earnings Estimate for AXSM Issued By HC Wainwright

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note issued on Thursday, February 20th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Selvaraju anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.11 for the quarter. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Axsome Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.26) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Axsome Therapeutics’ FY2026 earnings at $7.52 EPS.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.97) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $118.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.83 million. Axsome Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 223.51% and a negative net margin of 74.47%.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $143.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Leerink Partners increased their target price on Axsome Therapeutics from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $133.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $153.00 price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.47.

NASDAQ:AXSM opened at $129.15 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $100.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.46. The stock has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.56 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. Axsome Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $64.11 and a 12 month high of $134.18.

Insider Buying and Selling at Axsome Therapeutics

In other Axsome Therapeutics news, CFO Nick Pizzie sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.07, for a total transaction of $393,210.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,529,450.09. This trade represents a 6.64 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 22.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 212,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,062,000 after buying an additional 27,534 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,599,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $1,052,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,237,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Axsome Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $514,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Axsome Therapeutics Company Profile

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company’s commercial product portfolio includes Auvelity (dextromethorphan-bupropion), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist with multimodal activity indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and Sunosi (solriamfetol), a medication indicated to the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.

