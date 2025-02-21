Compass Capital Corp MA ADV Invests $1.38 Million in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Compass Capital Corp MA ADV bought a new position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,145 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,382,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,712,616 shares of the software company’s stock worth $765,094,000 after buying an additional 33,414 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 12.2% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 19,322 shares of the software company’s stock worth $10,005,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 201.0% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 117,383 shares of the software company’s stock worth $60,779,000 after buying an additional 78,384 shares during the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Adobe by 33.0% during the third quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 8,519 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,411,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Adobe by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 99,150 shares of the software company’s stock worth $44,090,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.
Adobe Trading Down 0.5 %
Shares of Adobe stock opened at $454.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.67, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.31. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $403.75 and a fifty-two week high of $587.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $440.89 and a 200 day moving average of $494.61.
Insider Transactions at Adobe
In related news, CAO Jillian Forusz sold 334 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.83, for a total value of $145,567.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,170,203.55. This trade represents a 11.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy Banse sold 606 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total value of $333,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,110,950. This trade represents a 1.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,681 shares of company stock worth $2,525,126 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
ADBE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Adobe from $700.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on Adobe from $644.00 to $587.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. StockNews.com downgraded Adobe from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. BNP Paribas upgraded Adobe from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $425.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $570.88.
Adobe Profile
Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.
