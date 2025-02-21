Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Buys 2,167 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 35,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,167 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $3,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TKG Advisors LLC grew its position in Aflac by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. TKG Advisors LLC now owns 21,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Aflac in the fourth quarter worth approximately $894,000. Mcdonald Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aflac by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 23,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Aflac by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 16,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Aflac by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,471,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AFL opened at $104.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Aflac Incorporated has a 12-month low of $78.60 and a 12-month high of $115.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $104.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.99.

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.07). Aflac had a net margin of 28.76% and a return on equity of 16.20%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. This is a positive change from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. Aflac’s payout ratio is presently 20.83%.

AFL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Aflac from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Aflac from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Aflac from $107.00 to $104.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Aflac from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.86.

In related news, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 24,744 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.40, for a total transaction of $2,558,529.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 222,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,018,701.20. The trade was a 10.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

