Cantor Fitzgerald Has Weak Estimate for HRMY FY2025 Earnings

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald cut their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Harmony Biosciences in a report released on Thursday, February 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Duncan now anticipates that the company will earn $3.27 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.49. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Harmony Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is $2.43 per share.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on HRMY. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Harmony Biosciences from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Harmony Biosciences from $52.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Harmony Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price target (up previously from $56.00) on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Harmony Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.67.

Shares of HRMY opened at $34.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.54, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 3.20. Harmony Biosciences has a 12 month low of $28.14 and a 12 month high of $41.61.

In related news, CFO Sandip Kapadia sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.18, for a total transaction of $1,004,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey Dierks sold 1,123 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $44,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 72,452 shares of company stock worth $2,831,679. 30.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HRMY. Deep Track Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,894,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,733,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,883,000 after buying an additional 1,262,362 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 165.2% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 929,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,992,000 after buying an additional 579,103 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,118,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,279,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,452,000 after buying an additional 351,582 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for patients with rare and other neurological diseases in the United States. The company offers WAKIX (pitolisant), a molecule with a novel mechanism of action for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

