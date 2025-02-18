Venturi Wealth Management LLC Sells 3,541 Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 105,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,541 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $4,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IUSB. SWAN Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000.

Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF stock opened at $45.58 on Tuesday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $44.21 and a one year high of $47.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.32 and its 200-day moving average is $46.03.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1542 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

