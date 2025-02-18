Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Harmonic (HLIT)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Harmonic (NASDAQ: HLIT) recently:

2/12/2025 – Harmonic was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/11/2025 – Harmonic had its price target lowered by analysts at Northland Securities from $14.00 to $12.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/11/2025 – Harmonic had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $14.00 to $10.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/11/2025 – Harmonic had its price target lowered by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $16.00 to $12.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/11/2025 – Harmonic had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $18.00 to $14.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/4/2025 – Harmonic had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They now have a $16.00 price target on the stock.

1/9/2025 – Harmonic was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $14.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $17.00.

Harmonic Stock Performance

Shares of Harmonic stock opened at $10.06 on Tuesday. Harmonic Inc. has a one year low of $8.42 and a one year high of $15.46. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.00.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. Harmonic had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 13.62%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Harmonic Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Harmonic

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Harmonic

In other Harmonic news, CEO Nimrod Ben-Natan bought 7,780 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.65 per share, for a total transaction of $75,077.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 347,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,356,241.05. The trade was a 2.29 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Walter Jankovic bought 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.44 per share, for a total transaction of $113,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $435,457.76. The trade was a 35.16 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased 29,780 shares of company stock worth $286,157 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of Harmonic by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 36,100 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Harmonic by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 203,300 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,690,000 after buying an additional 1,324 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Harmonic by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,671 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 1,647 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Harmonic by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 30,154 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 1,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Harmonic by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 62,811 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 2,146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.38% of the company’s stock.

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband solutions worldwide. The company operates through Broadband and Video segments. The Broadband segment sells broadband access solutions and related services, including cOS software-based broadband access solutions to broadband operators; and cOS central cloud services, a subscription service for cOS customers.

