ASD (ASD) Price Tops $0.0298 on Exchanges

ASD (ASD) traded down 5.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 18th. ASD has a market cap of $19.66 million and approximately $1.23 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ASD token can currently be purchased for about $0.0298 or 0.00000031 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, ASD has traded 13.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ASD alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00003851 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.76 or 0.00023679 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $96,087.21 or 0.99970501 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00004882 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00004406 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000024 BTC.

XYO (XYO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000017 BTC.

ASD Token Profile

ASD is a token. It launched on November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. The official message board for ASD is medium.com/bitmax-io. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax. ASD’s official website is ascendex.com. ASD’s official Twitter account is @_ascendex and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ASD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ASD (ASD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ASD has a current supply of 780,615,274 with 660,615,274 in circulation. The last known price of ASD is 0.03066256 USD and is down -3.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $1,233,948.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ascendex.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ASD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ASD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ASD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ASD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.