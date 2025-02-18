Mcdonald Partners LLC Increases Stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Mcdonald Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,542 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 419 shares during the quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 155.0% in the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 225.4% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 397 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BABA shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $137.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $92.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $88.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.86.

Alibaba Group Trading Up 4.3 %

Shares of BABA opened at $124.73 on Tuesday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $68.36 and a 1-year high of $126.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $91.90 and a 200 day moving average of $91.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $296.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 15th. The specialty retailer reported $15.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $13.19. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 12.28%. The company had revenue of $236.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.86 EPS for the current year.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

