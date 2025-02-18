GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) Short Interest Down 9.0% in January

GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,370,000 shares, a drop of 9.0% from the January 15th total of 5,900,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,660,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days. Approximately 2.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of GDS in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Citizens Jmp raised shares of GDS to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of GDS in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of GDS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of GDS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.60.

GDS Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of GDS stock traded up $1.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $40.77. 5,056,931 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,588,760. GDS has a 52-week low of $5.85 and a 52-week high of $42.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.37 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.70.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of GDS by 128.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 6,040,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,227,000 after acquiring an additional 3,397,592 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GDS by 509.6% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,323,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,942,341 shares during the last quarter. Triata Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of GDS during the 4th quarter worth $41,472,000. Sachem Head Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of GDS by 161.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP now owns 2,825,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,630,000 after acquiring an additional 1,745,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of GDS during the 3rd quarter worth $27,212,000. 33.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GDS

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation services comprising critical facilities space, customer-available power, racks, and cooling; managed hosting services, including business continuity and disaster recovery, network management, data storage, system security, operating system, database, and server middleware services; managed cloud services; and consulting services.

