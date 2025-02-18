iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Sets New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $139.44 and last traded at $138.78, with a volume of 65784 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $138.58.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $132.54 and its 200 day moving average is $124.28. The stock has a market cap of $19.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.02 and a beta of 1.14.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,281,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,993,000 after purchasing an additional 154,005 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,212,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,725,000 after acquiring an additional 212,267 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,537,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,146,000 after acquiring an additional 133,265 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,687,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,645,000 after acquiring an additional 29,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,154,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,096,000 after acquiring an additional 340,267 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

