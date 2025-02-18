Samuel Heath & Sons plc (HSM) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 20th

Samuel Heath & Sons plc (LON:HSM – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, November 26th,Upcoming Dividends.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.50 ($0.06) per share on Friday, March 21st. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Samuel Heath & Sons Stock Performance

Samuel Heath & Sons has a 52-week low of GBX 250 ($3.15) and a 52-week high of GBX 440 ($5.55). The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 375.26 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 345.69. The firm has a market capitalization of £8.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,113.33 and a beta of 0.04.

Samuel Heath & Sons (LON:HSM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported GBX 16.20 ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Samuel Heath & Sons had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 6.57%.

About Samuel Heath & Sons

Samuel Heath & Sons plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and marketing of various products in the builders' hardware and bathroom field in the United Kingdom. It offers basic ancillaries and taps; bath ancillaries and taps; bathroom accessories; bidet taps; concealed showers; cupboards/cabinets; exposed showers; external and internal doors; further fittings; generic roughs; kitchen taps; shower accessories and ancillaries; toilet fittings; and windows.

