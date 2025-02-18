Venturi Wealth Management LLC Purchases 23,161 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 248,751 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,161 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 6.6% of Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $134,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 13.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,924,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,624,419,000 after buying an additional 2,879,321 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 62,488.2% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 10,009,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,393,342,000 after acquiring an additional 9,993,736 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 57,975.9% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,915,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,176,904,000 after acquiring an additional 7,902,121 shares during the period. Kedalion Capital Management LLP purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,424,795,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,474,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,833,375,000 after purchasing an additional 21,745 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $560.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $507.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $549.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $533.82. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $453.60 and a 12-month high of $561.86.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

