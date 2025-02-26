What is B. Riley’s Forecast for Eventbrite FY2029 Earnings?

Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB – Free Report) – Analysts at B. Riley issued their FY2029 EPS estimates for shares of Eventbrite in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 25th. B. Riley analyst N. Khan forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.45 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Eventbrite’s current full-year earnings is ($0.12) per share.

Separately, BWS Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Eventbrite in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.58.

Shares of NYSE EB opened at $3.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $313.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.91 and a beta of 2.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Eventbrite has a 1-year low of $2.51 and a 1-year high of $8.46.

In other news, COO Charles Baker sold 20,000 shares of Eventbrite stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.55, for a total value of $71,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 617,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,192,078.85. The trade was a 3.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 21.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EB. Nantahala Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Eventbrite by 76.5% during the fourth quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 5,930,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,928,000 after buying an additional 2,569,747 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Eventbrite during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,962,000. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in Eventbrite by 151.7% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,228,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,129,000 after purchasing an additional 740,717 shares in the last quarter. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Eventbrite by 74.6% in the 3rd quarter. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,432,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,911,000 after purchasing an additional 612,173 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Eventbrite by 58.6% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,312,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,409,000 after purchasing an additional 484,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Eventbrite, Inc operates a two-sided marketplace that provides self-service ticketing and marketing tools for event creators in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, enhance reach, and drive ticket sales.

