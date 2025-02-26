Seaport Res Ptn Predicts Gentex FY2026 Earnings

Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn issued their FY2026 EPS estimates for Gentex in a report released on Monday, February 24th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst G. Chin anticipates that the auto parts company will post earnings of $2.22 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Gentex’s current full-year earnings is $2.04 per share.

GNTX has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Gentex from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Gentex from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Gentex in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.50 target price (down previously from $37.00) on shares of Gentex in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Gentex from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gentex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.31.

Gentex Stock Performance

Gentex stock opened at $24.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of 14.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.99. Gentex has a fifty-two week low of $24.10 and a fifty-two week high of $37.58.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.10). Gentex had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 16.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of Gentex

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GNTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Gentex by 162.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,249,230 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $150,810,000 after acquiring an additional 3,248,434 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Gentex during the 4th quarter valued at $51,959,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Gentex by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,023,056 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $517,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038,912 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Gentex during the 4th quarter worth $24,479,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Gentex by 66.9% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,657,397 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $47,617,000 after buying an additional 664,389 shares in the last quarter. 86.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Gentex

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, Republic of Korea, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

Further Reading

