Sezzle (NASDAQ:SEZL) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Sezzle (NASDAQ:SEZL – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 13.250-13.250 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 12.600. The company issued revenue guidance of $338.9 million-$352.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $332.0 million.

Sezzle Stock Performance

Shares of SEZL opened at $291.44 on Wednesday. Sezzle has a one year low of $40.39 and a one year high of $477.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $262.03 and a 200-day moving average of $242.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 31.00 and a beta of 9.58.

Sezzle (NASDAQ:SEZL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $4.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $1.31. Sezzle had a net margin of 25.29% and a return on equity of 101.18%. The company had revenue of $271.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.90 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sezzle will post 9.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SEZL. Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Sezzle from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $372.00 price objective (up from $353.00) on shares of Sezzle in a report on Thursday, December 19th.

Insider Transactions at Sezzle

In other news, Director Kyle M. Brehm acquired 110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $360.00 per share, for a total transaction of $39,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,338,480. This trade represents a 3.05 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Karen Hartje sold 3,457 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.32, for a total transaction of $1,093,518.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,109,474.72. This trade represents a 8.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 57.65% of the company’s stock.

Sezzle Company Profile

Sezzle Inc operates as a technology-enabled payments company primarily in the United States and Canada. The company provides payment solution in-store and at online retail stores; and through proprietary payments solution that connects consumers with merchants. It also offers Sezzle Platform that provides a payments solution for consumers that extends credit at the point-of-sale allowing consumers to purchase and receive the ordered merchandise at the time of sale while paying in installments over time; Pay-in-Four, which allows consumers to pay a fourth of the purchase price up front and then another fourth of the purchase price every two weeks thereafter over a total of six weeks; Pay-in-Full that allows consumers to pay for the full value of their order up-front through the Sezzle Platform without the extension of credit; and Pay-in-Two and other alternative installment options, which allow consumer to pay half of the value of their order up-front and the second half in two weeks.

Further Reading

