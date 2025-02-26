Simon’s Cat Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $15.45 Million (CAT)

Simon’s Cat (CAT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 26th. One Simon’s Cat token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Simon’s Cat has traded 15.3% lower against the dollar. Simon’s Cat has a total market capitalization of $64.87 million and approximately $15.45 million worth of Simon’s Cat was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Taiko (TAIKO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001022 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $88,550.73 or 0.99884943 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88,151.26 or 0.99434338 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Simon’s Cat Profile

Simon’s Cat’s launch date was August 21st, 2024. Simon’s Cat’s total supply is 8,099,953,033,929 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,749,953,033,929 tokens. The official website for Simon’s Cat is www.simons.cat. Simon’s Cat’s official Twitter account is @simonscatmeme.

Simon’s Cat Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Simon’s Cat (CAT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Simon’s Cat has a current supply of 8,099,953,033,929.4651293 with 6,749,953,033,929.4651293 in circulation. The last known price of Simon’s Cat is 0.00000973 USD and is up 6.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 131 active market(s) with $20,058,277.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.simons.cat/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Simon’s Cat directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Simon’s Cat should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Simon’s Cat using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

