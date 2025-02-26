Wedbush Forecasts Domino’s Pizza’s Q1 Earnings (NASDAQ:DPZ)

Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NASDAQ:DPZ – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Domino’s Pizza in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 25th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now expects that the restaurant operator will earn $4.02 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $4.13. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $500.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Domino’s Pizza’s current full-year earnings is $16.74 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Domino’s Pizza’s Q2 2025 earnings at $3.78 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $17.56 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $4.44 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $4.20 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $4.43 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $6.26 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $19.30 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $490.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Monday. Argus downgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $545.00 to $510.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $510.00 to $496.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $503.41.

Domino’s Pizza Stock Up 3.2 %

NASDAQ:DPZ opened at $470.14 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $441.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $435.35. The stock has a market cap of $16.23 billion, a PE ratio of 28.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.90. Domino’s Pizza has a fifty-two week low of $396.06 and a fifty-two week high of $542.75.

Domino’s Pizza (NASDAQ:DPZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The restaurant operator reported $4.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.93 by ($0.04). Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 12.26%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Domino’s Pizza Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.74 per share. This is a boost from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $6.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.10%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Domino’s Pizza

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DPZ. Sherman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 2,033.3% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 64 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1,016.7% in the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 67 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 158.1% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 80 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Domino’s Pizza by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 91 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. 94.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino’s Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino’s brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

