First Tin (LON:1SN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

First Tin (LON:1SN – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX (0.27) ($0.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.
First Tin Stock Performance
Shares of 1SN opened at GBX 4.75 ($0.06) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 5.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 6.02. The stock has a market cap of £15.13 million, a PE ratio of -475.00 and a beta of 1.41. First Tin has a fifty-two week low of GBX 4 ($0.05) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 7.70 ($0.10).
About First Tin
First Tin’s goal is to use best-in-class environmental standards to bring two tin mines into production in three years, providing provenance of supply to support the current global clean energy and technological revolutions, for which tin is critical.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than First Tin
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- Massive Buybacks: 3 Stocks Returning Big Cash to Shareholders
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- Nebius Slides Post-Earnings: A Long-Term Buy Opportunity?
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- NVIDIA Stock: A Market Barometer in Tech’s Turbulent Times
Receive News & Ratings for First Tin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Tin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.