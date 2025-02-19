Peregrine Capital Management LLC Purchases 2,531 Shares of Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its position in Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 319,327 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,531 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned about 0.55% of Phreesia worth $8,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Phreesia in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Phreesia by 2,179.7% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Phreesia during the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Phreesia during the third quarter worth approximately $247,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Phreesia in the third quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Institutional investors own 92.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Phreesia from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Phreesia from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Phreesia from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Phreesia in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Phreesia has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.15.

Shares of NYSE PHR opened at $29.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.40 and a beta of 0.96. Phreesia, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.07 and a 52-week high of $30.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 9th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.04. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 32.78% and a negative net margin of 20.43%. The company had revenue of $106.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.58) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Phreesia, Inc. will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Evan Roberts sold 16,005 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $480,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 748,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,449,060. This trade represents a 2.09 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Weintraub sold 15,152 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total transaction of $318,343.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 242,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,101,795.27. This represents a 5.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 223,553 shares of company stock worth $5,909,315 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company offers access solutions that offers appointment scheduling system for online appointments, reminders, and referral tracking management; registration solution to automate patient self-registration; revenue cycle solution, which offer insurance-verification processes, point-of-sale payments applications, post-visit payment collection, and flexible payment options; and network connect solution to deliver clinically relevant content to patients.

