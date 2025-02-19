Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Sells 9,432 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. cut its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 15.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,285 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 9,432 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $8,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. 64.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BA has been the topic of several research reports. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Boeing from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $184.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $85.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.16.

Boeing Trading Up 0.2 %

BA opened at $184.73 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $175.92 and its 200-day moving average is $164.05. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $137.03 and a 1-year high of $208.10. The company has a market cap of $138.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.08 and a beta of 1.52.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($5.90) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.60) by ($4.30). During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.47) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -2.3 EPS for the current year.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

