Cornerstone Advisors Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Cornerstone Advisors Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,638 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $2,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SPYV. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 8.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,150,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,069,502,000 after buying an additional 3,176,679 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $84,057,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,902,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1,525.1% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,449,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 5,118.6% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 926,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,405,000 after purchasing an additional 909,210 shares during the period.
SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Up 0.5 %
NYSEARCA SPYV opened at $52.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.07 and its 200-day moving average is $52.42. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $47.22 and a 12-month high of $55.42.
SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Profile
SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.
