Flagstar Advisors Inc. Cuts Position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

Flagstar Advisors Inc. decreased its position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Free Report) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,909 shares during the period. Flagstar Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF worth $1,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPIP. 3EDGE Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the 4th quarter worth $19,816,000. Cannon Financial Strategists Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Cannon Financial Strategists Inc. now owns 772,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,547,000 after purchasing an additional 54,512 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $9,399,000. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. now owns 303,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,672,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ERn Financial LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 230,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,840,000 after buying an additional 11,951 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SPIP opened at $25.74 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.94 and a fifty-two week high of $26.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.77.

SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (SPIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of inflation-protected US Treasurys with a remaining maturity of at least one year. SPIP was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

