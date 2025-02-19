Flagstar Advisors Inc. Has $5.83 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Flagstar Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 486 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Flagstar Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Flagstar Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $5,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 116.7% during the 3rd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Insight Inv LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $227.21 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $191.34 and a 1-year high of $244.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $225.38 and its 200-day moving average is $223.34.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

