Reliance (NYSE:RS) Issues Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

Reliance (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.300-3.500 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 3.610. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research analysts have recently commented on RS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Reliance in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $341.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Reliance from $325.00 to $321.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wolfe Research upgraded Reliance from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Reliance from $340.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $328.17.

Shares of RS traded up $9.58 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $303.20. The stock had a trading volume of 230,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,630. The company has a market cap of $16.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $281.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $289.07. Reliance has a 1-year low of $256.98 and a 1-year high of $342.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Reliance (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by ($0.52). The business had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. Reliance had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 7.42%. Equities research analysts expect that Reliance will post 16.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. This is an increase from Reliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Reliance’s dividend payout ratio is 24.16%.

In other Reliance news, CEO Karla R. Lewis sold 3,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.90, for a total value of $1,260,618.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 85,117 shares in the company, valued at $27,569,396.30. This represents a 4.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Reliance, Inc operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

