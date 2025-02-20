Insider Buying: Laramide Resources Ltd. (ASX:LAM) Insider Purchases 30,000 Shares of Stock

Laramide Resources Ltd. (ASX:LAM – Get Free Report) insider Marc Henderson bought 30,000 shares of Laramide Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.56 ($0.35) per share, with a total value of A$16,800.00 ($10,632.91).
Marc Henderson also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, February 18th, Marc Henderson purchased 20,000 shares of Laramide Resources stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.56 ($0.35) per share, with a total value of A$11,200.00 ($7,088.61).
- On Monday, December 16th, Marc Henderson bought 50,000 shares of Laramide Resources stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.64 ($0.41) per share, with a total value of A$32,050.00 ($20,284.81).
Laramide Resources Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $167.51 million, a PE ratio of -31.89 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84.
Laramide Resources Company Profile
Laramide Resources Ltd. engages in the mining, exploration, and development of uranium assets in Australia and the United States. The company was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
