Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) Announces Earnings Results

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.69) by ($0.05), Zacks reports. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 1,845.92% and a negative return on equity of 2.51%.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

AGIO traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $33.60. 51,218 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 740,372. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $26.50 and a one year high of $62.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Agios Pharmaceuticals news, insider Tsveta Milanova sold 2,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.18, for a total transaction of $90,232.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $608,395.08. This represents a 12.92 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 4.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AGIO shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Agios Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.33.

About Agios Pharmaceuticals

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines in the field of cellular metabolism in the United States. Its lead product includes PYRUKYND (mitapivat), an activator of wild-type and mutant pyruvate kinase (PK), enzymes for the treatment of hemolytic anemias.

