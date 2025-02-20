Ian Brown Purchases 46,116 Shares of GCP Infrastructure Investments Limited (LON:GCP) Stock

GCP Infrastructure Investments Limited (LON:GCP – Get Free Report) insider Ian Brown purchased 46,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 76 ($0.96) per share, with a total value of £35,048.16 ($44,102.38).

GCP Infrastructure Investments Trading Down 0.8 %

GCP stock traded down GBX 0.58 ($0.01) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 75.92 ($0.96). 2,477,903 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,967,420. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 71.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 74.62. GCP Infrastructure Investments Limited has a one year low of GBX 67.80 ($0.85) and a one year high of GBX 85 ($1.07). The company has a market cap of £681.42 million, a P/E ratio of 43.70 and a beta of 0.34.

GCP Infrastructure Investments (LON:GCP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The company reported GBX 7.09 ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. GCP Infrastructure Investments had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 1.63%. Analysts forecast that GCP Infrastructure Investments Limited will post 8.2955771 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 6th will be issued a GBX 1.75 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. GCP Infrastructure Investments’s payout ratio is 402.87%.

GCP Infrastructure Investment Limited (GCP Infra) is a Jersey-incorporated, closed ended investment company whose shares are traded on the main market of the London Stock Exchange. Its objective is to provide shareholders with regular, sustained distributions and to preserve capital over the long term by generating exposure primarily to UK infrastructure debt and related and/or similar assets which provide regular and predictable long term cashflows.

