Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) Stock Holdings Lessened by Corebridge Financial Inc.

Corebridge Financial Inc. cut its holdings in Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 66,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,098 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Hamilton Lane were worth $9,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HLNE. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 348,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,668,000 after purchasing an additional 31,197 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Hamilton Lane by 133.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 34,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,788,000 after buying an additional 19,677 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Hamilton Lane in the third quarter worth $127,000. Associated Banc Corp bought a new stake in Hamilton Lane in the third quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 102.5% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 47,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,934,000 after acquiring an additional 23,854 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HLNE opened at $154.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a PE ratio of 28.42 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 4.19 and a quick ratio of 4.19. Hamilton Lane Incorporated has a 12 month low of $108.34 and a 12 month high of $203.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.98.

Hamilton Lane ( NASDAQ:HLNE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $168.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.86 million. Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 36.69% and a net margin of 31.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hamilton Lane Incorporated will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.16%.

HLNE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Hamilton Lane from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Hamilton Lane from $169.00 to $152.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Hamilton Lane from $158.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Hamilton Lane from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $186.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.71.

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is a private equity firm specializing in early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, middle market, mature, mid-venture, bridge, buyout, distressed/vulture, loan, mezzanine in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in energy, industrials, consumer discretionary, health care, real estate, information technology, utilities, and consumer services.

