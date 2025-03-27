Mobile Streams (LON:MOS) Stock Price Up 25.8% – What’s Next?

Mobile Streams Plc (LON:MOS – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 25.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.66 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.65 ($0.01). 27,741,635 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 11% from the average session volume of 31,274,449 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.52 ($0.01).

Mobile Streams Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 0.47 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42. The stock has a market cap of £57.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.32 and a beta of -0.40.

Mobile Streams (LON:MOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 23rd. The company reported GBX (0.01) ($0.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mobile Streams had a negative return on equity of 142.39% and a negative net margin of 219.95%.

Mobile Streams Company Profile

Mobile Streams Plc, together with its subsidiaries, sells digital content for distribution on mobile devices in Europe, Asia, North America, and Latin America. It also provides data insight and intelligence platforms and services. Mobile Streams Plc was incorporated in 1999 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

