Q2 EPS Estimate for TerraVest Industries Lifted by Analyst

TerraVest Industries Inc. (TSE:TVK – Free Report) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial increased their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of TerraVest Industries in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 12th. National Bank Financial analyst Z. Evershed now expects that the company will earn $1.20 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.68. National Bank Financial currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for TerraVest Industries’ current full-year earnings is $4.45 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for TerraVest Industries’ Q2 2025 earnings at $1.20 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.81 EPS.

Get TerraVest Industries alerts:

Several other research firms have also commented on TVK. Scotiabank boosted their price target on TerraVest Industries from C$125.00 to C$126.00 in a research report on Tuesday. National Bankshares reduced their price target on TerraVest Industries from C$128.00 to C$126.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$109.50.

TerraVest Industries Trading Up 0.8 %

TVK opened at C$120.23 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.47 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.38. TerraVest Industries has a 12 month low of C$52.15 and a 12 month high of C$139.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$122.09 and a 200-day moving average price of C$108.50.

TerraVest Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TerraVest Industries Inc manufactures and sells goods and services to energy, agriculture, mining, transportation, and other markets in Canada and the United States. It operates through four segments: Home Heating and Cooling Products (HVAC Equipment); Compressed Gas Storage and Distribution Equipment (Compressed Gas Equipment); Energy Processing Equipment (Processing Equipment); and Service.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TerraVest Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TerraVest Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.