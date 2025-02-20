1,064 Shares in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Purchased by Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC

Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 1,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 116.7% in the 3rd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Insight Inv LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IWM opened at $226.43 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $225.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $223.37. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $191.34 and a one year high of $244.98.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.