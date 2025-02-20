1,064 Shares in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Purchased by Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC

Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 1,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 116.7% in the 3rd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Insight Inv LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000.
iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance
NYSEARCA IWM opened at $226.43 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $225.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $223.37. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $191.34 and a one year high of $244.98.
iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile
iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Russell 2000 ETF
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- Nebius Group: NVIDIA’s Investment Sparks All-Time Highs
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- SoFi Stock Rallying Strong in the Last 5 Days—What’s Driving It?
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- Intel Surges on M&A Talks: Rally Beginning or Just a Headfake?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.