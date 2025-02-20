Convergence Investment Partners LLC Has $894,000 Stock Position in CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA – Free Report) by 15.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,478 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,505 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in CNA Financial were worth $894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CNA. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CNA Financial by 107.1% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,172 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 11,468 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in CNA Financial by 16.5% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,067 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $786,000 after buying an additional 2,272 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC boosted its stake in CNA Financial by 69.3% in the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 26,737 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after buying an additional 10,940 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in CNA Financial by 43.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 41,051 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after buying an additional 12,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of CNA Financial by 108.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,444 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 16,377 shares in the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CNA opened at $49.35 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. CNA Financial Co. has a one year low of $42.33 and a one year high of $52.36. The company has a market cap of $13.37 billion, a PE ratio of 14.02, a P/E/G ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 0.66.

CNA Financial ( NYSE:CNA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.14. CNA Financial had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 12.90%. On average, research analysts anticipate that CNA Financial Co. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This is a positive change from CNA Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. CNA Financial’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CNA shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CNA Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on CNA Financial from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th.

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity and cyber coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

