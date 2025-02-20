Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI) Shares Acquired by WealthBridge Capital Management LLC

WealthBridge Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 61,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,062 shares during the quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund were worth $710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 74,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $865,000 after acquiring an additional 3,431 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp raised its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 34,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 3,092 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 30,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 6,106 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Finally, Freestate Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund during the 4th quarter worth $149,000. 20.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund alerts:

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund Stock Performance

Shares of RFI opened at $12.11 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.48. Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.67 and a 12 month high of $13.44.

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund Dividend Announcement

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a yield of 8.3%.

(Free Report)

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RFI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.