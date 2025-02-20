WealthBridge Capital Management LLC Purchases 518 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

WealthBridge Capital Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 21.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the third quarter worth $32,000. Peterson Wealth Services bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 536.1% in the third quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the third quarter worth $44,000.

IWD opened at $196.21 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $190.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $189.56. The company has a market cap of $61.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $167.96 and a 12-month high of $200.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

