American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VALQ) Shares Sold by WealthBridge Capital Management LLC

WealthBridge Capital Management LLC reduced its position in American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VALQ – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF were worth $353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF by 15.1% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 491,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,502,000 after purchasing an additional 64,394 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,450,000. Sunpointe LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $804,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF during the third quarter worth $568,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $273,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VALQ opened at $64.36 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.75. American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF has a 1-year low of $52.93 and a 1-year high of $64.72. The company has a market cap of $243.28 million, a PE ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 0.80.

The American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Value ETF (VALQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US companies that are selected and weighted based on value and income characteristics. VALQ was launched on Jan 11, 2018 and is managed by American Century Investments.

