Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 10,269 QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS)

Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 10,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in QuantumScape by 79.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 32.4% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 13,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 3,310 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 475.1% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 4,228 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 9.4% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 52,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 4,512 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 208.8% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 4,556 shares during the period. 29.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at QuantumScape

In other news, Director Jagdeep Singh sold 308,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.30, for a total value of $1,632,914.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,563,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,587,965.10. The trade was a 10.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin Hettrich sold 29,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.10, for a total transaction of $151,301.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,024,325 shares in the company, valued at $5,224,057.50. This trade represents a 2.81 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 472,018 shares of company stock valued at $2,578,361 over the last 90 days. 12.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

QuantumScape Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE QS opened at $5.22 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.28 and a 200 day moving average of $5.41. The company has a current ratio of 14.07, a quick ratio of 14.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.55 and a beta of 4.45. QuantumScape Co. has a 12-month low of $4.65 and a 12-month high of $9.52.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.01). On average, research analysts anticipate that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of QuantumScape to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of QuantumScape from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of QuantumScape from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of QuantumScape from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.30 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, QuantumScape currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.06.

About QuantumScape

QuantumScape Corporation, a research and development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

