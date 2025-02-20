Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 34,366.3% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 828,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,831,000 after purchasing an additional 826,509 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 7.8% during the third quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 558,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,624,000 after purchasing an additional 40,564 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 469,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,288,000 after purchasing an additional 13,814 shares in the last quarter. Tlwm lifted its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Tlwm now owns 294,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 244,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,877,000 after acquiring an additional 3,871 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWV opened at $349.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $15.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.45 and a beta of 1.04. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 12-month low of $282.38 and a 12-month high of $350.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $341.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $332.10.

About iShares Russell 3000 ETF

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

