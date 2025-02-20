WealthBridge Capital Management LLC Has $1.38 Million Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

WealthBridge Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,550 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Corps Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth about $2,318,000. Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 898 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 868.8% during the 4th quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 20,433 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $18,212,000 after buying an additional 18,324 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 27,026 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $24,089,000 after buying an additional 2,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 5,467 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,873,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Netflix Stock Performance

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $1,043.33 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $936.88 and its 200-day moving average is $814.17. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $542.01 and a 12-month high of $1,064.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $446.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.27.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 38.32%. Netflix’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current year.

NFLX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Macquarie upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $965.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Phillip Securities cut shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $1,000.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $875.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $940.00 to $1,150.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,021.70.

Insider Activity

In other Netflix news, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,000.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Strive Masiyiwa sold 2,813 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,007.87, for a total transaction of $2,835,138.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 303,220 shares of company stock valued at $289,856,164. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

