WealthBridge Capital Management LLC Sells 2,050 Shares of Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY)

WealthBridge Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY – Free Report) by 15.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,851 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 2,050 shares during the period. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Rocky Brands were worth $247,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RCKY. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Rocky Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $224,000. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Rocky Brands by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 10,873 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Rocky Brands by 133.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,182 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 4,683 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Rocky Brands by 292.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,757 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 7,270 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in Rocky Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $341,000. Institutional investors own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Rocky Brands alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on RCKY. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Rocky Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Rocky Brands from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st.

Rocky Brands Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RCKY opened at $23.61 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.66 and a 200-day moving average of $25.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.89 million, a PE ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Rocky Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.65 and a 12 month high of $40.14.

Rocky Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. Rocky Brands’s payout ratio is presently 34.83%.

Rocky Brands Profile

(Free Report)

Rocky Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets footwear and apparel in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale, Retail, and Contract Manufacturing segments. The Wholesale segment offers products, which includes sporting goods stores, outdoor retailers, independent shoe retailers, hardware stores, catalogs, mass merchants, uniform stores, farm store chains, specialty safety stores, specialty retailers, and online retailers in retail locations through a range of distribution channels.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCKY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rocky Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocky Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.